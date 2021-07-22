Cancel
Medical & Biotech

FIND Expands Fever Bank for Diagnostics Developers

By Madeleine Johnson
360dx.com
 12 days ago

NEW YORK – The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) has expanded a recently curated biobank of samples from fever patients to include additional low- and middle-income countries. The fever collection — which is part of FIND's larger biobank of nearly 500,000 patient samples — was initially available to developers in 2019 offering samples collected in Malawi, but now offers samples from Brazil and Gabon as well, and includes specimens from more than 2,000 adults and children.

www.360dx.com

