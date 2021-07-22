Motorola Solutions To Issue Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results On August 5

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) - Get Report will issue its second-quarter 2021 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, August 5.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on August 5. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

