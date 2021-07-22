Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Completes Reverse Stock Split

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that its previously announced 1-for-3 reverse stock split of common stock was completed following the close of business today. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MITT" and, starting on July 23, 2021, under a new CUSIP number: 001228 501.

After the close of business on July 22, 2021, the effective time of the reverse stock split, every three issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock were converted into one share of the Company's common stock. As a result of the reverse stock split, the number of outstanding shares of the Company's common stock was reduced from 48,510,978 to approximately 16,164,007.

No fractional shares were issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Instead, cash will be paid in lieu of any fractional share that would have otherwise resulted from the reverse stock split. The reverse stock split applied to all of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock and therefore did not affect any stockholder's relative ownership percentage, except for minor changes resulting from the payment of cash for fractional shares. Stockholders of record will receive information from American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the Company's transfer agent, regarding their stock ownership following the reverse stock split and cash in lieu of fractional share payments, if applicable. Stockholders were not required to take any action to effectuate the exchange of their shares.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Credit Investments and Agency RMBS. The Company's Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $44 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 570 employees, including more than 210 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause such a difference, include, without limitation, whether the Company will realize any of the anticipated benefits of the reverse stock split and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005934/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reverse Stock Split#Investment Trust#Mortgage#Cusip#Llc#Reit#Credit Investments#Rmbs#Ag Reit Management#Angelo Gordon Co#L P#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Several other large investors have also made changes to their...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 267.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jaguar Health were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Virtus Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fulcrum Equity Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

SUMR Brands To Hold Conference Call For Second Quarter Financial Results On August 17, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUMR Brands ("SUMR Brands" or the "Company") (SUMR) - Get Report, a global leader in premium juvenile products, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the Company's fiscal 2021 second quarter on August 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sumrbrands.com or dial 844-834-0642 or 412-317-5188. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website afterwards, and results will be issued prior to the call.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) - Get Report today announced its common stock cash dividend in the amount of $0.3025 per share, payable on August 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2021. Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants Commencing On Or About August 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DILAU) (the "Company") today announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering completed on June 17, 2021 may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about August 4, 2021. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "DILAU," and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "DILA" and "DILAW," respectively.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Talen Energy Corporation Announces Zero-Carbon Bitcoin Mining Joint Venture With TeraWulf Inc.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen" or "the Company") announced today that, as part of its strategic transformation to a renewable energy and digital infrastructure growth platform, it has entered into a Joint Venture with TeraWulf Inc. ("TeraWulf"), a U.S.-based bitcoin mining company, to develop up to 300 Megawatts of zero-carbon bitcoin mining capacity. The Joint Venture, named Nautilus Cryptomine will leverage the strengths of both Talen and TeraWulf as they collectively work to advance the convergence of clean energy sources and digital infrastructure assets.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMaster Brands Acquires TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

ATLANTA and LANSING, Mich., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Brands (SMB), today, completed its acquisition of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®/International, Inc. (TMTI), the fastest-growing franchised moving company in the U.S. "TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is an excellent addition to the ServiceMaster Brands portfolio," said Elane Stock, CEO...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Extends Positive Performance

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today that in July 2021 Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the "Fund") generated its highest monthly return since inception. The Fund's Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) delivered a 2.89% total return in the month of July, bringing the Fund's trailing one-year total return to 15.01% as of July 31, 2021. The Fund's July performance follows a second quarter in which the Fund posted its best quarterly return since inception.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pflug Koory LLC Purchases Shares of 8,948 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Hollysys Stock Upgraded by J.P. Morgan After Higher Buyout Bid

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) - Get Report shares trampolined Tuesday after the maker of industrial automation equipment received a higher buyout offer and J.P. Morgan raised its rating on the company. J.P. Morgan analyst Karen Li lifted the investment firm's rating on the Beijing company to overweight from neutral and...
Real EstateReal Simple

What Is a Reverse Mortgage and When Is It Useful?

Reverse mortgages—which allow elderly homeowners to cash out part of their equity and still live in their home—can seem like a scam. But here's when a reverse mortgage could be the best choice. A reverse mortgage allows homeowners who are age 62 or older to convert home equity into cash...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 42 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockspulse2.com

SWI Stock: 2-For-1 Reverse Split Goes Into Effect

A reverse stock split of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) has gone into effect today. These are the details. A reverse stock split of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) – a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software – has gone into effect today. The reverse stock split is at a ratio of one post-split share for every two pre-split shares. SolarWinds common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol SWI and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis today.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy