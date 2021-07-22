Local Non-Profit Helping People Find Jobs Celebrates 20th Anniversary

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up to participate in a 5K run for the victims of Surfside at Markham Park. Participants said they wanted to show the people of Surfside that they are cared for by the whole community. Runners were on their mark, ready and set to run for a cause far beyond themselves. The event was organized by Victory Sports and Runners Depot, all of the registration costs went directly to support Surfside.org, a relief fund to help those impacted by the condo collapse. So many people registered for the original race location of TY Park in Hollywood, but the park could not fit them all. The race had to be moved to Markham Park in Sunrise. At last check, organizers said they had raised more than $21,000.