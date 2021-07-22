Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami Gardens, FL

Local Non-Profit Helping People Find Jobs Celebrates 20th Anniversary

By CBSMiami.com Team
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8tHR_0b58FZqh00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida organization helping people find jobs had a lot to celebrate Thursday.

The Opportunites Industrialization Centers of South Florida also known as OIC had a grand opening of its newest office in Miami Gardens.

The non-profit organization helps people find jobs and offers job training.

Today’s grand opening was also a celebration of OIC’s 20th anniversary of helping South Floridians better their lives.

Comments / 1

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami Gardens, FL
Society
City
Miami Gardens, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profit Organization#Job Training#Charity#Cbsmiami#South Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Charities
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

It’s Time For National Night Out: The Largest Annual Crime Prevention and Safety Event In The Country

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – National Night Out celebrations return to South Florida on Tuesday night. National Night Out is a community-building event happening all over the country and here in South Florida. BSO held an event Monday night at Pine Trails Park in Parkland. Tuesday night, there’s a celebration in West Park’s Mary Saunders Park, located at 4750 SW 21st Street. It includes a school supplies giveaway and takes places from 6:00  p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Miami Police Department is holding events at three locations from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They are: Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 N.E. 2nd Avenue Juan Pablo Duarte Park, 1776 N.W. 28th Street Regatta...
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Groups Step In To Help Surfside Collapse Survivors As They Look For New Places To Live

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The road ahead is a long one for the survivors of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside. “What we do know is that we’re here and we’re alive,” said Rabbi Zalman Lipskar with The Shul of Bal Harbour. On Wednesday, more help was made available to those who survived but lost everything. “Today is really about next steps,” said Michael Capponi, President of the Global Empowerment Mission. The Global Empowerment Mission and The Shul of Bal Harbour teamed up with other groups to help those survivors. From day one, they had boxes with things like toothbrushes and chargers. On Wednesday, they...
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Hundreds Participate In 5k Run For Surfside Victims

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up to participate in a 5K run for the victims of Surfside at Markham Park. Participants said they wanted to show the people of Surfside that they are cared for by the whole community. Runners were on their mark, ready and set to run for a cause far beyond themselves. The event was organized by Victory Sports and Runners Depot, all of the registration costs went directly to support Surfside.org, a relief fund to help those impacted by the condo collapse. So many people registered for the original race location of TY Park in Hollywood, but the park could not fit them all. The race had to be moved to Markham Park in Sunrise. At last check, organizers said they had raised more than $21,000.
Cell PhonesPosted by
CNN

Miami Proud: Twin Sisters Create App To Help Those With Scoliosis

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Twin sisters Delaney and Hadley Robertson are busy young ladies who are about to start high school. They do just about everything together including hosting an educational travel and cooking show on public television. Two years ago, during a routine physical Hadley received some difficult news. “I...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: YOT Bar & Kitchen Offers Stepped Up American Dishes With The Emphasis On Fresh Seafood

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With million dollar mega yachts and large boats as a backdrop, YOT Bar & Kitchen at The Lauderdale Marine Center is a sea lover’s dream come true. Owner Mike Linder also has Jet Runway Cafe at Fort Lauderdale Airport and Silver Lining Inflight catering for private jets. “When they showed me the spot, I couldn’t turn it down, “ said Linder. “It was amazing. I was like this is it. This is a slam dunk. This is exactly what I do and what my concepts of restaurants are about.” The boats bring in the view, while the restaurant on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy