Local Non-Profit Helping People Find Jobs Celebrates 20th Anniversary
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida organization helping people find jobs had a lot to celebrate Thursday.
The Opportunites Industrialization Centers of South Florida also known as OIC had a grand opening of its newest office in Miami Gardens.
The non-profit organization helps people find jobs and offers job training.
Today’s grand opening was also a celebration of OIC’s 20th anniversary of helping South Floridians better their lives.
