Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hauppauge, NY

Chembio Diagnostics To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 5, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 888-506-0062 from the US or 973-528-0011 from outside the US and providing Entry Code: 629053 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the US or 919-882-2331 from outside the US using passcode 41881 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/.

About Chembio DiagnosticsChembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease, and fever and tropical disease. Coupled with Chembio's extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio's products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

Investor contact:Philip TaylorGilmartin Group(415) 937-5406 investor@chembio.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hauppauge, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Laboratories#Chembio Diagnostics#Cemi#Dpp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Clene To Present At Canaccord Genuity's Annual Growth Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (CLNN) along with its subsidiaries "Clene" and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanotechnology to treat energetic failure, today announced that its management team will be presenting at Canaccord Genuity's 41 st Annual Growth Conference.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Avanos Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 61.54% year over year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.23. Revenue of $186,400,000 up by 13.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $180,560,000. Looking Ahead. Earnings...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

VISLINK SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink ("the "Company") (Nasdaq: VISL), the global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, plans to release its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after close of business on Monday, August 16, 2021. Company management will host a live webcast on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial and operating results and provide a general business update. This webcast will be live at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=KoGIXF8K. Investors will be able to submit questions during the webcast.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.44 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$40.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.52 million.IRadimed also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Arcturus Announces Approval Of Singapore Clinical Trial Application To Advance ARCT-154 And ARCT-165, Next Generation STARR™ MRNA Vaccines Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Variants Of Concern, In A Phase 1/2 Study

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, announced today that the Company has received approval for a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to enable the advancement of two STARR™ mRNA vaccine candidates into the clinic. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial will evaluate the vaccines both as a primary vaccination series and as a booster following initial vaccination with Comirnaty®. The Phase 1/2 trial costs are funded in part from a previously secured grant from Singapore.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Financial Comparison

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 91.9% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are...
Carlsbad, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Acutus Medical To Participate At The 6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus") (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, announced today that its management team will attend investor meetings at the 6 th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement To The U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission With Respect To Proposed Business Combination With Anghami

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anghami Inc. ("Anghami" or the "Company"), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa, and Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (VMAC) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company led by CEO F. Jacob Cherian and co-founders Saurabh Gupta and Abhayanand Singh, announced they have submitted a confidential draft of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to their proposed business combination.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Moore Kuehn Encourages XPDI, SNR, RAVN, And LDL Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) & Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Teladoc Health and Skylight...
modernreaders.com

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.31 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders Of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Investigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard" or the "Company") (ATVI) - Get Report. Investors who purchased Activision Blizzard shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/atvi.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.200-$8.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.36 EPS.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

TriLink BioTechnologies® Extends Global Support Of Covid-19 Vaccine Development Into APAC Region With The Chula Vaccine Research Center (Chula VRC), Bangkok

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriLink BioTechnologies ("TriLink"), a Maravai LifeSciences company (Nasdaq: MRVI) and a leader in the production of nucleic acids for research, diagnostics and therapeutics applications, has enabled Chula Vaccine Research Center, at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University (Chula VRC), Bangkok, to deliver an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine that has been approved for an immediate FIH phase 1 clinical trial in Thailand. Building on its successful partnerships in the development of effective mRNA Covid-19 vaccines currently in use worldwide, TriLink was instrumental in the Chula VRC mRNA Covid-19 vaccine's mRNA manufacturing process development and first clinical batch manufacturing of the drug substance. TriLink will also continue to support manufacturing of the vaccine through the use of its CleanCap ® mRNA capping technology for mRNA synthesis.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy