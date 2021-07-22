Cancel
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Investors

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

RADNOR, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth") (AHCO) - Get Report.

On July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a short report on AdaptHealth claiming that the company "a roll-up of roll-ups with excessive debt, is deceiving the investor community via its financial reporting practices." The report further stated that "while management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline. It is also, in our opinion, taking steps to obscure that decline which are expressly forbidden by the SEC." AdaptHealth's stock price fell after publication of this report.

If you are an AdaptHealth investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com ; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form : https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/adapthealth-corp-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=adapthealth

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com .

CONTACT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP James Maro, Jr., Esq.280 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087(844) 887-9500 info@ktmc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-is-investigating-securities-fraud-claims-on-behalf-of-adapthealth-corp-nasdaq-ahco-investors-301339785.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

