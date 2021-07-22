Cancel
Insight Enterprises, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 5, 2021

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 prior to market open on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed at: http://investor.insight.com/.

To access the live conference call, please register in advance using this event link. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information via email, as well as a unique registrant ID, event passcode, and detailed instructions regarding how to join the call.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes - from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations - define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

