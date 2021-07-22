Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Community Coffee Soars With Southwest Airlines As In-flight Service Resumes

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air travelers and coffee drinkers have something to love about flying again. Community Coffee®, made famous by generations of discerning coffee drinkers in Louisiana and now one of the fastest-growing coffee brands in America, is back aboard most Southwest Airlines flights after a pandemic pause.

Community Coffee's Signature Blend dark roast has been the Dallas-based airline's choice for in-flight coffee service since 2016. As families and friends reunite and begin traveling, they can once again enjoy the distinctly bold and flavorful taste of Community Coffee, which is made from only the finest 100% arabica beans.

"We are thrilled to be back in the air and sharing our signature coffee with our fans from across the country, whether they are traveling for business or taking a well-deserved vacation," said Leah Herrington, Community Coffee executive vice president, sales and marketing. "As travelers enjoy our coffee, they are also helping us bring joy to those who help communities thrive. Our partnership with Southwest Airlines gives back to people in coffee-producing areas who provide our wonderful beans."

For every pound of Community Coffee served on a Southwest flight, the airline and Community Coffee donate to the ECOM Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on ensuring a better life for origin producers through healthcare, education, training and housing programs.

"At Southwest, we believe community is more than a place — it's at the Heart of what brings us together," said Laura Nieto, director of community outreach at Southwest Airlines. "We're proud to partner with Community Coffee to extend our reach by investing in programs and services to support strong, resilient communities."

To celebrate its return to the skies, Community Coffee is holding a "Community in my Suitcase" social media sweepstakes. Through Aug. 11, 2021, the company is encouraging people to post photos of how they travel with their Community Coffee for a chance to win a $500 travel gift card. More information is available here.

About Community Coffee

Community Coffee Company, an importer, roaster and distributor of high-quality premium coffees, is the largest family-owned and operated retail coffee brand in America. Founded in 1919 by "Cap" Saurage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and run by four generations of the Saurage family, the company works directly with farmers around the world to hand-select exceptional coffee beans that create its whole bean, ground, single-serve and ready-to-drink products. Community Coffee is sold in retail stores and online and served in restaurants, hotels and various businesses across the country. Known as the Coffee with Heart™, Community Coffee gives back to those who help communities thrive through programs such as Community Cash for Schools® and Military Match, and by partnering with nonprofit organizations to promote sustainability for coffee farmers and their families. For more information, visit CommunityCoffee.com or find the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Ashley Bain AshleyB@spmcommunications.com 318-664-4480

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-coffee-soars-with-southwest-airlines-as-in-flight-service-resumes-301339851.html

SOURCE Community Coffee Company

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Service#Coffee Beans#Southwest Airlines#Community Coffee#The Ecom Foundation#The Coffee With Heart#Military Match#Communitycoffee Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Why is Spirit Airlines cancelling flights and what should you do if it happens to you?

Spirit Airlines has cancelled or delayed almost 300 flights citing “operational challenges”, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Houston, and San Juan in Puerto Rico. American Airlines, meanwhile, cancelled more than 500 flights and another 782 were delayed due to weekend storms and “operational challenges”,...
LifestyleWKRG

The best carry-on bag for every airline

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wondering which carry-on bag to take on your next adventure? There are a couple of things to consider depending not only on your personal needs but also on the carry-on requirements of the airline you’re flying with. Most of them...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Stuck seat led to wild brawl on American Airlines flight: witness

A wild fistfight broke out between two passengers on an American Airlines flight — over a reclined seat that got stuck, footage shows. The clip, obtained by KXAN, shows two men trading blows in the cramped cabin as other travelers look on and beg them to stop during Sunday’s trip from New Orleans to Austin, Texas.
Myrtle Beach, SCWNCT

Hundreds of passengers stranded at Myrtle Beach International Airport after delays, cancellations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of passengers are stuck at Myrtle Beach International Airport after dozens of Spirit Airlines delays and cancellations. According to the Myrtle Beach International Airport website, at least eight Spirit Airlines flights have been canceled Monday, with many others listed as delayed. Other airlines are also showing some delays and cancellations.
Pensacola, FLWEAR

Pensacola Int'l Airport passengers inconvenienced by cancelled flights

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Cancelled Spirit Airline flights at Pensacola International have been frustrating travelers for the past several days. Some passengers were left stranded for up to 24 hours dealing with flight cancellations. Channel 3 went to Pensacola International Airport to see what is causing all of the cancellations. For...
Aerospace & DefenseWWLP 22News

Spirit Airlines announces flight delays around region

(WWLP) – Spirit airlines in a tweet Tuesday announced that they are experiencing “operational challenges” around the country. The airline recommends that anyone planning to fly with them check their current flight status on their website. Passengers can also find information about cancelations in their email inboxes. We’re working around...
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Spirit flights canceled at Atlantic City Airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and Monday, creating cascading problems for travelers. A spokesman for Spirit Airlines, the only commercial carrier that flies out of the airport, said the airline made some “proactive cancellations.”. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy