Conversant Investment Could Bring Capital Senior Living $153M to Fuel Growth

By Chuck Sudo
seniorhousingnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) is taking a big step to improve its liquidity and enhance its balance sheet. The Dallas-based senior living provider on Thursday announced plans to raise up to $152.5 million through the private placement of convertible preferred stock to affiliates of Conversant Capital, a private investment adviser.

seniorhousingnews.com

