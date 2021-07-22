Cancel
Real Estate

Motto Mortgage Lakeside Now Open In Nashville Metro Area

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage , an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Tennessee. Motto Mortgage Lakeside is now open in Hendersonville and serving all markets throughout the Volunteer State.

Established by Justin Tucker, with more than 20 years' experience in mortgage lending, Motto Mortgage Lakeside is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Lakeside offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Hendersonville," said Tucker. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Nelson Keen will serve as the operations manager and senior loan originator for the office. With 20 years of mortgage experience, Nelson Keen is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices - because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Lakeside can be reached at (615) 668-2529. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Lakeside:Motto Mortgage Lakeside NMLS # 2131847 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Tennessee, located at 174 Saundersville Rd Ste 301, Hendersonville, TN 37075. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/lakeside-hendersonville/ or call (615) 668-2529. Nelson Keen: NMLS: 174563

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motto-mortgage-lakeside-now-open-in-nashville-metro-area-301339915.html

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

