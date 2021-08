Choice, control, connections and convenience. Not surprisingly, these are the top desires of older adults, based on a recent survey. Mather LifeWays Institute on Aging derived 10 top senior living trends after surveying 600 senior living organizations, representing more than 1,000 communities in 15 states. This survey indicates that catering to the personal needs and interests of people by offering options beyond the basics, and including more comprehensive provision for in-home care, is a trend that is advised for the future.