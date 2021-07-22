Cancel
Young Paul McCartney Deepfake Stars in 'Find My Way' Video With Beck

By Claire Shaffer
wiltonbulletin.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeck portrays a young Paul McCartney via deepfake technology in the music video for “Find My Way,” the two artists’ collaborative song from the McCartney remix album McCartney III Imagined. The clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes...

