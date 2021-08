Tequila, a distilled alcoholic beverage made from the agave plant, has been drunk by humans for thousands of years. While its origins can be traced all the way back to 1000 B.C, when it was first developed by the Aztecs in what is now Mexico, it has continuously gained popularity in the United States since the Prohibition era, according to Delish. In more recent years, tequila has become one of the most popular spirits in the country, with Americans drinking more tequila than any other nation on earth, per Inside the Cask.