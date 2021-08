It was a week before the first practice, but Austin Allen already seemed fired up, as though the pads were already set out before him in the locker room stall. Fired up about the chance for Nebraska football to change its recent story. About an opening Week Zero game against a Big Ten foe that would set the tone. About what he think quarterback Adrian Martinez is ready to show the masses. About what 2021 might look like for the Nebraska tight ends along the way.