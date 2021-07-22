Cancel
Omaha, NE

Smoke from distant wildfires could give Omaha area a little relief from the heat

By Kevin Cole
Omaha.com
 12 days ago

It’s possible that the hazy smoke flowing from western wildfires could keep temperatures from rising too high this weekend in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. “The smoke from the California and Oregon wildfires has been staying mostly north across Montana, Idaho and the Dakotas,” said meteorologist Paul Fajman of the National Weather Service office in Valley. “We’ve learned from our colleagues to the north that the smoke is depressing the high temperatures from 2 to 4 degrees.”

omaha.com

Comments / 0

