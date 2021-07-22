Why Isn’t Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless: Taylor’s Version’ Eligible for the Grammys?
Taylor Swift's Fearless: Taylor's Version will not be eligible for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The "Lover" singer has been hard at work re-recording her first six albums, as her former record label Big Machine owns the rights to the original recordings. It has been announced that her first re-release of Fearless: Taylor's Version will not be eligible for the Grammys nor Country Music Association Awards.y105fm.com
