Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Isn’t Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless: Taylor’s Version’ Eligible for the Grammys?

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taylor Swift's Fearless: Taylor's Version will not be eligible for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The "Lover" singer has been hard at work re-recording her first six albums, as her former record label Big Machine owns the rights to the original recordings. It has been announced that her first re-release of Fearless: Taylor's Version will not be eligible for the Grammys nor Country Music Association Awards.

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Cma Awards#Big Machine#Billboard#Republic Records#Cma Awards#The Cma Award#The Recording Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Taylor Swift Drops Original Version of “The Lakes” to Celebrate Folklore's Anniversary

It’s the one-year anniversary of folklore, and in true Taylor Swift fashion, she’s celebrating with a surprise for fans. On Saturday morning, the singer-songwriter dropped the original version of “The Lakes,” which was a bonus track on folklore. “It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler,” she wrote on Twitter, looking back to the release of her eighth studio album on July 24, 2020. “With tall trees & salt air. Where you can wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost & no one will side eye you cause no one is around.”
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Taylor Swift tops Billboard's highest-paid musicians of 2020 list

Taylor Swift has topped Billboard's highest-paid musicians of 2020 list. Following a year with a lack of live shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 31-year-old superstar singer returned to the US Money Makers list with an estimated $23.8 million, but it is a decrease from the $99.6 million when she was last on the list in 2018.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Taylor Swift And Lorde Still Friends?

Taylor Swift has had several A-list BFFs over the years — from Selena Gomez to Gigi Hadid to Blake Lively, Swift's "squad" has become pretty star-studded. Friends come and go, and Swift is definitely no stranger to that fact. While Swift has established plenty of friendships with fellow celebs over the years, not all of them could withstand the test of time.
Musicgoldderby.com

Grammys youth revolution? 2022 awards could be ruled by current and former teen idols

Pop culture moves so fast these days that I could swear Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo represent three entirely different generations of singer-songwriters. But they’re actually close enough in age to be sisters — they’re basically one HAIM. But all three artists rose to fame as musically precocious teenagers, and they’re all eligible for nominations at the upcoming 2022 Grammys. In fact, this year’s awards could be dominated by artists who showed talent beyond their years. Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Shawn Mendes could also be recognized, and they were also eligible for Grammys before they were eligible to vote.
thebrag.com

Billie Eilish is the pop star with the biggest vocabulary

Billie Eilish has officially claimed the title of being the pop star with the biggest vocabulary – in the modern era. As per Consequence of Sound, a recent study from Wordtips has confirmed this to be true, with Eilish using on average, 169 unique words out of 1000. The artist...
Posted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
CelebritiesPopculture

Travis Barker's Ex Criticizes His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian for 'Copying' Romantic Moments

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been packing on the PDA since going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day, even fueling engagement rumors. The blink-182 drummer's ex-wife, former Miss USA and Playboy Bunny Shanna Moakler, hasn't been too pleased by their loved-up status and has been shading the couple the entire way. In her latest interview with Us Weekly, Moakler claimed that Barker was "recycling" movies from their romance on Kardashian. "I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever," she assured readers. "Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it."
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Leni Klum Makes Her Red Carpet Debut Alongside Mom, Heidi

Not many can say they closed out 2020 on a high note, but for Leni Klum, this past December brought something she’d anticipated for years: her modeling debut. Seven months after appearing on the cover of German Vogue, the 17-year-old has again marked a milestone alongside her mom, the supermodel Heidi Klum. “This is my first red carpet,” Leni shared on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, wearing a white bathrobe while prepping for a UNICEF benefit at a 14th-century former monastery on the island of Capri, Italy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy