Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wooster School's Max Porter's Revelations from Wind River Indian Reservation, Wyoming

hamlethub.com
 12 days ago

Connecticut Service Group Travels to Wind River Indian Reservation, Wyoming to Connect, Build, and Learn. Despite the beating sun and long hours causing us terrible sunburn and exhaustion, we persevered. We kept going because we knew the end result of this mission. It was not to recreate a nice basketball court for kids at this school to play on at its core, it was to help recreate bonds that have progressively been broken over the years between Native Americans and those that don’t share that background.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lander, WY
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Wooster School#Connect Build#Full Court Peace#Wind River Reservation#Wifi#Bureau Of Indian Affairs#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
Related
thecutoffnews.com

This is the Worst County to Live in Alabama

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

Another COVID-19 Variant Has Shown Up In Florida As Delta Rages On

While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there. B.1.621 seems to have originated in Colombia and is...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Board accepts new name for West Virginia’s Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — One of West Virginia’s airports will soon have a new name: West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The Charleston airport said the change to include “international” in the name is permitted with a U.S. Customs building at the airport. The airport’s customs building will be completed in December.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

From Bison to Triceratops – All of Wyoming’s Official Things

Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. Wyoming is no different. The Equality State, or the Cowboy State, depending on which state slogan you want to go with, has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.
Carlisle, PAdickinson.edu

Discover Dickinson's Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center

Dickinson's resource center is the most comprehensive, digitized collection of all remaining known documentation from the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. The Carlisle Indian Industrial School was established by Richard Henry Pratt in 1879. It was the first federally funded off-reservation boarding school in the U.S. Pratt’s mission was to assimilate Native American children by removing them from their homes, their families, their communities and their culture. Nearly 7,800 students attended Carlisle until it closed in 1918, including famed Olympian Jim Thorpe. While enrolled, 234 students died, and approximately 190 children were buried at the school. Since 2017, the remains of 21 students have been disinterred and repatriated to their home communities.
Visual ArtABQJournal

Revelations contribute to artist’s work

Edward Gonzales is a master of his medium. Yet, he finds new ways to push himself with new pieces. The artist will have at least a dozen pieces of work in his annual show at Acosta Strong Fine Art on Canyon Road through Aug. 31. “I’ve been doing this show...
Wyoming Statecounty10.com

Public Notice: Wyoming Indian Schools Registration open August 3rd

This Public Notice has been paid for by Fremont County School District #14. Online registration for all schools in Fremont County School District #14 begins Tuesday, August 3rd. School begins the 16th. Please log into the parent portal and follow the instructions. Limited spaces are available for out of district...
Wilton, CThamlethub.com

Wilton Resident Sarah Souza Named to New York Tech Presidential Honor List

Sarah Souza from Wilton was named to the Spring 2021 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Souza was one of more than 1,100 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
Books & Literaturethejacksonpress.org

Herman Melville’s classic novel Moby Dick, 1851

“There she blows!” cried the lookout, sighting the great white whale, Moby Dick. The classic book, Moby Dick, was written by New England author Herman Melville, published in1851. In the novel, Captain Ahab, driven by revenge, sailed the seas to capture this great white whale who had bitten off his...
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Redding filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner part of RIFF October 8-10

Along with films from New York City, Los Angeles, The UK, Canada, Austria, Mexico and Iran, RIFF’s highly curated 2021 festival has a local flavor this year. “The theme running through all of the films we chose this year is one of resilience, and we wanted to showcase the resilience of local filmmakers,” states Executive Director, Geoffrey Morris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy