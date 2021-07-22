Wooster School's Max Porter's Revelations from Wind River Indian Reservation, Wyoming
Connecticut Service Group Travels to Wind River Indian Reservation, Wyoming to Connect, Build, and Learn. Despite the beating sun and long hours causing us terrible sunburn and exhaustion, we persevered. We kept going because we knew the end result of this mission. It was not to recreate a nice basketball court for kids at this school to play on at its core, it was to help recreate bonds that have progressively been broken over the years between Native Americans and those that don’t share that background.news.hamlethub.com
