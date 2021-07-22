Wooster School's Max Porter's Revelations from Wind River Indian Reservation, Wyoming

Dickinson's resource center is the most comprehensive, digitized collection of all remaining known documentation from the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. The Carlisle Indian Industrial School was established by Richard Henry Pratt in 1879. It was the first federally funded off-reservation boarding school in the U.S. Pratt’s mission was to assimilate Native American children by removing them from their homes, their families, their communities and their culture. Nearly 7,800 students attended Carlisle until it closed in 1918, including famed Olympian Jim Thorpe. While enrolled, 234 students died, and approximately 190 children were buried at the school. Since 2017, the remains of 21 students have been disinterred and repatriated to their home communities.