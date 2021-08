A tarantula rising is about to happen in Colorado, sure to shock unwitting campers in some parts of the state. Each year, 1,000s of male tarantulas start marching around the southern part of Colorado from late August through October. The first tarantulas to appear show up in southeastern Colorado around the end of August, roaming throughout the month of September. A second, southwestern wave appears a bit later, peaking in October. These tarantulas will roam around looking for a mate and after mating, they'll die – typically at the hands of their mate or due to cold weather.