President needs to pull out all stops

Last week, Majority Whip Clyburn, Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, made the observation that the ‘filibuster’ currently being used in the U.S. Senate to block the Voting Rights Bill as well as the George Floyd Bill, is a matter of tradition and not a part of the U.S. Constitution. There was also a reference to how former President Lyndon Johnson used the full weight of his office as president to secure the needed votes to get the Voting Rights Act passed.