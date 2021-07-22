Cancel
Nashville, TN

Cheekwood holds inaugural African American Cultural Family Celebration

By Editorials
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheekwood will debut its inaugural African American Cultural Family Celebration, featuring a weekend of activities highlighting the visual and performing arts. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy activities throughout Cheekwood’s gardens on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15. Complimentary tickets will be distributed through community partners to ensure those without the means are able to enjoy this weekend celebration.

