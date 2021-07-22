Cancel
Jacksonville, TX

Former Indian Cam High to play for New Mexico Highlands

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 12 days ago
CAMERON HIGH Progress File Photo/Courtesy of Tyler Junior College

Former Jacksonville Indian quarterback Cameron High will be playing for New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM this season.

NMHU is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC), which plays at the NCAA Division II level.

High is expected to play wide receiver for the Cowboys.

Following graduation from Jacksonville High School, High played for two seasons as a slot receiver at Tyler Junior College.

NMHU played one game last season and it came in the spring due to COVID-19 protocols. The Cowboys trounced Fort Lewis (Colo.) State, 62-26.

The Cowboys will open the season by visiting Ft. Lewis St. on Sept. 4.

In addition to NMHU and Ft. Lewis St., other members of the RMAC include Adams State (Colo.), Black Hills (SD) State, Chadron (Neb.) St., Colorado-Mesa, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State-Pueblo, South Dakota Mines and Western Colorado.

