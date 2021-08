How many hours of our lives have been lost to the post-battle animation following Team GO Rocket encounters in Pokémon GO? The numbers are incalculable. It has been said that some players are still clicking through the screen, trying to speed up the slow-rolling breakdown of rewards given to them from their very first Team GO Rocket battles back in 2019. Some people have even passed away of old age while waiting for the unskippable animation to pass. These post-battle animations, which are essentially identical to the post-raid animation which can be skipped with some quick tapping, have been slowing down Pokémon GO ever since Team GO Rocket invaded the game. How truly villainous. Now, Niantic is finally righting their most dastardly of wrongs. Starting with the newest update to the game, the post-battle animation will finally be skippable.