Lakeshore Foundation announces new CEO

By Submitted
thehomewoodstar.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakeshore Foundation Board of Directors has announced the appointment of John Kemp as president and chief executive officer effective November 1. Kemp succeeds Jeff Underwood, who last year announced plans to retire this fall. Kemp currently serves as president and CEO of the Viscardi Center and Henry Viscardi School in Long Island, NY.

