Car strikes Bellevue Avenue residence after being hit in intersection

A plan to seek funding for what would have been Montclair’s first designated bike and walking path has been postponed. On July 13, the Township Council discussed a resolution drafted by Councilman Peter Yacobellis that would have allowed Montclair to apply for a grant through the state Department of Transportation to create a “shared-use path” along Glenridge Avenue, connecting the Bay Street Station to just before Lackawanna Plaza. Council members had expected to vote on the resolution at a July 20 meeting, as the grant deadline is July 31.