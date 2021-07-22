Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montclair, NJ

Car strikes Bellevue Avenue residence after being hit in intersection

By Editorial Independence Policy
Posted by 
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 12 days ago

A two-car collision at the intersection of Grove Street and Bellevue Avenue on July 21 ended with one car striking a Bellevue residence, police said. A 70-year-old from Bloomfield was driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on Bellevue Avenue when she was struck by a 2007 Dodge Caravan heading southbound on Grove Street, police said. The Sonata left the roadway from the southeast corner, traveled through bushes and hit the front porch of a Bellevue Avenue residence, police said.

www.montclairlocal.news

Comments / 0

Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
267
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
City
Bloomfield, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Crime & Safety
Bloomfield, NJ
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Hyundai#Dodge Caravan#Montclair Police#Mountainside Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Plans for Montclair’s first biking, walking path put off

A plan to seek funding for what would have been Montclair’s first designated bike and walking path has been postponed. On July 13, the Township Council discussed a resolution drafted by Councilman Peter Yacobellis that would have allowed Montclair to apply for a grant through the state Department of Transportation to create a “shared-use path” along Glenridge Avenue, connecting the Bay Street Station to just before Lackawanna Plaza. Council members had expected to vote on the resolution at a July 20 meeting, as the grant deadline is July 31.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Multiple Montclair roads closed for funeral on Wednesday

The following roads will be closed for a large funeral on Wednesday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m., according to a Tuesday alert from the Montclair Police Department:. North Fullerton Avenue (Claremont Avenue to Bloomfield Avenue) Munn Street. Cottage Place. The eastbound lane of Claremont Avenue will...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair man outside shot in nightclub in Elizabeth

A 29-year-old Montclair man was shot Sunday at a nightclub in Elizabeth, according to Elizabeth officials. Police responded to calls of shots fired outside the Bamboleo Night Club on Elizabeth Avenue around 9:51 p.m., city public information officer Kelly Martins said. The man’s identity has not yet been released. Martins...

Comments / 0

Community Policy