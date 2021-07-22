Car strikes Bellevue Avenue residence after being hit in intersection
A two-car collision at the intersection of Grove Street and Bellevue Avenue on July 21 ended with one car striking a Bellevue residence, police said. A 70-year-old from Bloomfield was driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on Bellevue Avenue when she was struck by a 2007 Dodge Caravan heading southbound on Grove Street, police said. The Sonata left the roadway from the southeast corner, traveled through bushes and hit the front porch of a Bellevue Avenue residence, police said.www.montclairlocal.news
