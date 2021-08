Well, here we go again. Believe me, I'm just as sick as the next person of hearing and talking about this stuff and am beyond my limits of dealing with this. Following the latest surge in COVID-19 cases thanks to the Delta variant, Kroger, the nation's largest grocer and parent company of King Soopers is joining Wal Mart in adjusting their mask policy and now recommending that all shoppers start wearing masks again while at the store.