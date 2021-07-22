Wyoming Coaches Association South Boys Basketball Preview [VIDEO]

The National High School Finals Rodeo is heading down the stretch with the finals tomorrow night in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Wyoming girls team is enjoying a strong rodeo as they sit in 3rd place. In barrel racing, Gillette's Jordan Morman is 3rd in the 2nd go-round with a time is 17.505. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey is 12th and Wheatland's Rayne Grant is 24th in the 2nd round. Yoder's Haiden Thompson is 9th in the 2nd go of the goat tying with an 8 and 4. She was the winner of the first go-round in this event. Ashlyn Goven of Rozet has been solid in the rodeo so far and she is in 4th place in the 2nd round of the pole bending in 20.234. Emme Norsworthy of Thermopolis is 22nd in the girls cutting with a score of 139.