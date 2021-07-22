Cancel
Saratoga, WY

Wyoming Coaches Association South Boys Basketball Preview [VIDEO]

By Frank Gambino
Posted by 
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 12 days ago
The South boys All-Star team for the Wyoming Coaches Association basketball game should have no problem scoring. They have a three-time all-state pick in Encampment's Dalton Peterson and a two-time all-state selection in Teegan Love from Saratoga. Throw in all-state players like Brady Storebo of Cheyenne Central, Edwin Gonzoles of Big Piney, Mountain View's Luke Branson, and Star Valley's Kolter Merritt, well you have a well-rounded team. The squad is coached by Jake Johnston from Encampment so he'll get the most of that group.

