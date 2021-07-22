Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Boys and Girls Club and 308 continue working together

Posted by 
Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 and Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson have maintained a good working relationship for decades. This summer, that relationship deepened as the two organizations partnered to provide USD 308’s Salthawk Summer Adventure Camp. “It’s been a great relationship that we have between 308 and...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Hutchinson, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Hutch Post Hutchinson#Boys Girls Clubs#Faris Elementary School#Club Vision Leaders#Usd 308#Bgchutch Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Everyone is Invited to the Boys & Girls Club Back to School Bash

I hope you can forgive me for using the ‘S’ word in this article, but the fact remains that the 2021-2022 school year is not that far away – so having said that, why not throw a Back to School Bash? The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is doing just that, and you are invited. You might be thinking, “wait a minute, my kid is not a member of the club” – even if that’s the case, you’re still invited. Everyone, member or not, is invited to the bash.
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Canfield: Friendships and gardens are growing at the Boys & Girls Club

Friendships and gardens are growing at the Boys & Girls Club!. Since early June there has been a buzz as kids meet each Tuesday with members of the Coteau Prairie Master Gardener Club. Tending the five garden boxes at the club requires patience and produces fun along with vegetables and flowers. Following the mission of the mMaster gardeners, the adult volunteers share information on horticulture and gardening with club members as they fulfill their obligations for hours of assistance to the Cooperative Extension Service of South Dakota State University.
Ruston, LAmyarklamiss.com

Dubach Set to Host Boys and Girls Club in September

For a while now, kids and parents in Dubach have been forced to make the 15-minute drive to Ruston for after school activities through the Boys and Girls Club. That’s all about to change, as the Dubach School will be set to host the Boys and Girls Club in September.
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Boys & Girls Club Expands To Fill Tutoring Gap

When students go back to school this fall, the Yankton Boys & Girls Club (the club) will be going with them as part of a five-year program to help elementary-school students with academic achievement. The club announced this week that it has received a $1.1 million grant from the U.S....
Wallkill, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Walkill Boys and Girls Club gets a boost

Thousands of dollars is coming to the town of Wallkill Boys and Girls Club thanks to a generous donation. Resorts World Catskills presented the Boys and Girls Club with $10,000 through the Resorts World Gives program. Officials say the money will help children make positive life choices and serve their...
Kidseverythingramona.com

Boys & Girls Club Gears Up for Reopening

After months of closure, the Conrad Prebys Ramona Branch of the Boys & Girls Club is preparing to reopen. Branch manager Simone McCune is looking forward to welcoming back new and returning kids, many of whom have missed the social and recreational opportunities the club afforded them. “We’re going to...
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Boys and Girls Clubs of WF gives out scholarships to alumni students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday night was an exciting time for those getting scholarships from the Boys and Girls Clubs. The annual presentation also goes to show the dedication of the Boys and Girls Clubs and their donors have who support the community. One first generation college student benefiting...
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Boys & Girls Club of Ukiah summer program in full swing

It’s Friday afternoon at the Boys & Girls Club of Ukiah and the kids are taking advantage of the high heat to experiment with solar baking. Using solar ovens they have created, made with recycled cardboard and plastic wrap, the kids are baking cookies outside. According to BGCU CEO Liz...
Morristown, INShelbyville News

Boys and Girls Club looking for golf fundraiser participants

The Morristown Boys and Girls Club will hold its 18th annual Charity Golf Tournament Aug. 7 at Blue Bear Golf Course, 2660 N. Riley Highway. Registration for the tournament begins at 8 a.m. that morning and “shotgun” is at 9 a.m., according to a flyer. For a team of four,...
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Boys and Girls Club closes after positive COVID test result

The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club was closed Thursday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The club will remain closed until Aug. 18. Executive Director Neal Clark said the decision was made shortly after hearing of the COVID test result on Wednesday. “We closed down the Boys...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Boys & Girls Clubs hold Back2School supply drive

A Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County Back2School supply drive seeks to ensure students go back to school with what they need — everything from backpacks to notebooks and more. The clubs are accepting traditional school supply donations at three club sites, and online donations at bgclubsofkerncounty.org/schoolsupplies through Aug....
Benton Harbor, MImoodyonthemarket.com

Realtors Association donates $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club

The Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors has donated more than $10,000 to the Benton Harbor Boys and Girls Club. It says Patty Lauten, the managing broker with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in Edwardsburg, was looking to support an organization that helps kids dealing with bullying. Association members and affiliates raised funds for the $10,400 donation at their 2020 Christmas fundraiser, and presented a ceremonial check to the Boys and Girls Club this month. Lauten says it “was so awesome to meet with the staff and kids at the Benton Harbor Boys and Girls Club and present them with a check for over $10,000 from the President’s Choice Charity.” The club provides after school and summer programs promoting academic and career development, character and leadership skills, and healthy lifestyles for nearly 1,900 youth and teens each year at two Benton Harbor legacy sites.
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

Boys & Girls Club Super Auction Set for August 14th

The Boys and Girls Club of Morristown’s 40th Annual Super Auction fundraiser is set to take place on Saturday, August 14th beginning at 10 a.m. at the club facility on Sulphur Springs Road. With the Super Auction quickly approaching, the club’s Board, Staff and volunteers are working fast and furious...
Hazard, KYwymt.com

Cawood Ledford and Union College Boys & Girls Clubs visit WYMT

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here at WYMT, we’ve had many visitors walk through our doors, but today we welcomed several smiling faces from the area. The Cawood Ledford and Union College Boys & Girls Clubs took a tour of WYMT Wednesday, July 21st. Here, they got to see the studios, meet some staff, and learn more about how everything runs behind the scenes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy