My View with John Porter: Can you give me a jumpstart?

If you drive a car, you have probably needed a jumpstart at least once in your life – the battery is low, and the “jump” gets the car going and on the road again. In 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Virginia Community College saw a need and decided to provide a similar jumpstart for high school seniors wishing to continue their education. Launched in response to the pandemic’s impact on educational opportunities, the Nova JumpStart program was first offered during the summer session of 2020.