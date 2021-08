Attorneys representing the city of Eau Claire and a man shot by one of its police officers have filed motions just ahead of next month’s civil trial. Tyler Holte filed the federal lawsuit in March. He was shot by Eau Claire Police Officer Hunter Braatz after a vehicle chase six years ago. The case will be heard in U-S District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison. His lawyers say Holte piled up more than $235,000 in medical bills while recovering from his injuries. Jury selection is on the calendar for August 16th.