SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER: Quitting Alcohol Was 'One Of The Best Decisions I Made In My Life'
In a new interview with A&P Reacts, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser was asked if anything has changed within him, professionally or personally, as a result of the pandemic that's going to be completely different for him going forward. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Basically, a lot of stuff. I changed a lot, and I think for the better. I quit alcohol right before the pandemic hit. It's a year and a half almost now that I don't drink alcohol. It was one of the best decisions I made in my life. Not that I was a fucking out-of-control alcoholic, but alcohol was a part of my life, of everything I did. In certain degrees less and more, but it was there. It was taking control of my life, of my choices, of how I dealt with people or with a special occasion or something. Alcohol was involved in everything. And I don't need that. And I proved now that I don't, because I'm having a better life. I'm doing exercises. I have the routine I never had touring."www.blabbermouth.net
Comments / 1