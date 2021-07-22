SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER: Quitting Alcohol Was 'One Of The Best Decisions I Made In My Life'

During an appearance on "The Adventures Of Pipeman" podcast, former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing discussed the songwriting process for "Sermons Of The Sinner", the upcoming debut album from his new band KK'S PRIEST. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The coolest thing for me, on this new record, is when I sat down on my own to put as much material together as I possibly could, first of all, it came very automatic. It was easy and natural. And it was kind of interesting for me to listen to, really, doing it on my own, especially doing it so fast. Because I had the backbone, in four or five days, of all the songs. And then I was able to compare, while I was listening to everything I had done previously, and I'm thinking, 'Okay, this all sounds quite familiar. It all sounds extremely familiar,' which I think I was really pleased about, really, to be honest. And I've already started writing… I had a session at the end of February — just a few days; two or three days this time — and I put down a whole another bunch of songs. And it all kind of just sounds like a continuation of this record, which I'm really pleased about as well. Now I'm joking with everybody — I'm going, 'That's it. I'm not gonna make individual albums ever again. It's just all gonna be one long album.' I'm interested to do that. And maybe — maybe — if anybody says, 'K.K., let's do a box set of the albums for KK'S PRIEST,' if it has to be an MP3 or some new technology, it'll just be one long record. That would be really cool to do that."