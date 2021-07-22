ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Statewide Infections Soar Above 200 Thursday

kauainownews.com
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 243 new cases of coronavirus statewide Thursday, bringing the overall total to 28,892. Three new COVID-related death were also reported. Following eight consecutive...

kauainownews.com

kauainownews.com

138 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 138 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 85,628. Five new COVID-related fatalities were reported. The state’s seven-day average is now 101 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%. A map documenting new cases by district across all islands...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kauainownews.com

DOH Reports 95 New Cases Monday

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 85,885. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. The state’s seven-day average is now 91 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.5%. A map documenting new cases by district across all islands...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KLFY News 10

Louisiana suggests COVID-19 booster doses for all adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana‘s health department recommended Wednesday that anyone 18 and older get a coronavirus vaccine booster if they’ve already been immunized, saying that would strengthen protection against COVID-19 as other parts of the country see upticks in the illness. The new guidance from the Department of Health suggests adults who completed a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Nears ‘High Risk’; Walz Says Vaccination Events Helped Close Gaps Among BIPOC Communities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As the state health department is raising concern, calling new COVID-19 case and death numbers “extraordinarily high and concerning” and that a “truly alarming spike in cases” has happened in recent days, the agency reports that there have been 5,123 newly reported positive cases, and 43 more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Of those deaths, one Douglas County resident was in their early 30s. Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday morning that the Minnesota Health Department has hosted more than 1,000 community vaccination events since February, and said the efforts have helped close the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

TUESDAY UPDATES: Weekly review finds new COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported late Monday night dozens of new COVID-19 related deaths. A weekly review of death certificates found 65 new virus-related deaths in Missouri since August, according to DHSS. Here's a breakdown of when the deaths happened: August - 1September - 8October - 52November - 4 Missouri The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Weekly review finds new COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kfornow.com

More COVID and Hospitalizations Statewide

(KFOR NEWS November 10, 2021) (AP) – Nebraska recorded a second straight week of increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to creep up. That has prompted the state to resume daily updates on the virus instead of providing only weekly numbers. The state reported 5,104 new virus cases last week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 14,001 New Cases, 132 New Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 14,001 new coronavirus cases and 132 additional deaths. The statewide cumulative case count also includes 15,414 new cases that are counted as reinfections. Under new guidelines, anyone who tests positive at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once now. The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported. This brings the statewide total to 1,648,285 cases and 32,411 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,694...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 658 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 658 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Of the new cases, 397 are confirmed cases and 261 are probable. There have been 9,147 total hospitalizations and 141,336 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,385. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
kauainownews.com

Breakthrough Data Shows Vaccines Provide ‘Excellent’ Protection Against COVID, DOH Says

A Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) says it has conducted an analysis of vaccine breakthrough data that found COVID-19 vaccines provide excellent protection against hospitalization and death. A vaccine breakthrough infection occurs when a fully vaccinated person tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Individuals are considered fully...
PHARMACEUTICALS
maqnews.com

COVID infections again on the rise

COVID-19 cases increased in Clinton and Jackson counties over the past seven days, with much of the spread within families. “We saw an uptick in our cases last week,” said Michele Cullen, who oversees public health in Clinton and Jackson counties, during her weekly report to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KSN News

Vaccine and testing clinics to continue statewide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Vaccine and testing clinics will continue to be held across Kansas. Although state funding ends in November for COVID tests, local health departments, providers and community groups will continue to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics across the state. Many events are scheduled now through December. With the threat of COVID-19 and […]
WICHITA, KS
CBS Boston

COVID Booster Shots Now Available For Anyone 18 Or Older In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is opening up COVID booster shots to any fully vaccinated resident age 18 or older, effective immediately, Governor Charlie Baker’s office said Thursday. The state decided not to wait for guidance from the federal government, which could come as early as Friday. Some states and cities already allow all people ages 18 and up to get boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine. “Effective immediately, all Massachusetts residents aged 18 and over are eligible to get a #COVID19MA booster 6 months after receiving the 2nd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or 2 months since receiving a J&J single dose...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

