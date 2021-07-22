Statewide Infections Soar Above 200 Thursday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 14,001 new coronavirus cases and 132 additional deaths.
The statewide cumulative case count also includes 15,414 new cases that are counted as reinfections. Under new guidelines, anyone who tests positive at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once now. The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported.
This brings the statewide total to 1,648,285 cases and 32,411 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,694...
Comments / 0