HOT CORNER: ANIMAL SHELTER

Citrus County Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article• (Re the Thursday, July 22, front-page story, “No big changes with county’s new budget”): I see $7.5 million our lovely commissioners put in the budget for an animal shelter (Page A2). My goodness, the YMCA cost $8 million. A new high-rise motel cost $8 million. What on earth could possibly make a new animal shelter cost that much money and why are these commissioners pursuing it when the taxpayer adamantly does not want it? There’s only one reason why they want this huge boondoggle and we all know what it is, but I digress. We need an 11-member citizens committee that has the authority to approve or shoot down any budgetary expenditure over $50,000 that the commissioners come up with.

