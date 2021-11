ATLANTIC CITY — Motorists traveling over the Beach Thorofare Bridge on Route 30 overnight Monday into Tuesday will face lane closures. The New Jersey Department of Transportation reported Monday night that construction to the bridge will force two-lane closure by a construction barrier, in preparations for planned rehabilitation work to the structure. One lane will be maintained overnight, and by Tuesday morning, the left lane in each direction will be closed with a center work zone, NJDOT said.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO