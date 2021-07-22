Cancel
Citrus County, FL

HOT CORNER: WATER

Citrus County Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Fair is fair, having to do with water conservation in the editorial on July 22 (Page A9, “Conservation Matters,” “The water is under all of us”). It’s my understanding that this article talks about fairness within the county and we all should be the same in the county. My concern is outside the county. It’s my understanding that Swiftmud sets the law of water we can use. However, south of us in several other counties, twice-a-week watering is still done. Is Swiftmud being fair to Citrus County? It’s my understanding that they only set this ruling every five to 10 years. Come on, county commissioners, let’s check with Swiftmud and make sure that this county is getting what we deserve. Represent us, county.

www.chronicleonline.com

