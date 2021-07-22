Cancel
Video Games

Battlefield 2042 Full Presentation | EA Play Live 2021

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring EA Play Live 2021, Battlefield 2042's general manager Oskar Gabrielson detailed the game's three experiences: All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and Battlefield Portal. The new mode, Battlefield Portal, a community-driven experience designed with user feedback in mind. It'll allow users to create their own modes using old maps from the franchise, and altering the game's logic.

#Ea Play#Battlefield 2042#Battlefield Portal
