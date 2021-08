Following EA’s large acquisition of Codemasters, the new driving release will arrive in 2022, where we can expect a memorable story with well-known actors. The acquisition of Codemasters by Electronic Arts is a significant move that will allow the company to partner with one of the most powerful developers in the driving genre, and thanks to God, we have already seen the first fruits of that transaction. The two companies have announced the arrival of Grid Legends, a new installment of the franchise that will arrive in 2022 at some point.