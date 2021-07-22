Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battlefield 2042 Battlefield Portal Reveal Trailer | EA Play Live 2021

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield 2042's new mode Battlefield Portal is a community-driven experience designed with user feedback in mind. Battlefield Portal will allow players to create their own modes using old maps from the franchise, and altering the game's logic. Battlefield Portal will be available day one of Battlefield 2042's release.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea Play#Battlefield Portal#Battlefield 2042
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesbit-tech.net

EA Play Live featured Dead Space, Battlefield, and Grid news

EA live-streamed its EA Play Live event yesterday evening with a raft of interesting trailers, reveals, gameplay footage, and other news. You can catch up on the full live stream embedded below, and later in the article I will give you times to skip to, to see the part of the show about a particular game.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Dead Space Officially Revealed At EA Play Live

We have our official confirmation that Dead Space is in development after a trailer at EA Play live. Details are still thin on the ground as to whether it will be a remake or reboot of the series but we're excited to see the franchise return either way. Here's what...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Don’t Forget to Watch EA Play Live 2021 and witness news about Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 fans anywhere? Well, I am so excited to see what they would reveal today, or more precisely, how the Battlefield HUB would work and allow players to play old remastered maps coming from previous Battlefield titles. If you’re unaware, EA Play 2021’s broadcast has already begun, going through an intro phase before it jumps to the real deal.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Dead Space Official Teaser Trailer – EA Play Live 2021

EA reveals a new Dead Space game in the making in this teaser trailer. “The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Harnessing the power of the Frostbite game engine and next generation consoles, this remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity and improvements to gameplay while staying true to the original. “
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Battlefield 2042 Community-Focused Platform Battlefield Portal Announced

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have announced Battlefield 2042 community-focused platform Battlefield Portal. Here’s a brief rundown on Battlefield Portal, via EA:. Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform within Battlefield 2042 that will let you create and find fantastic experiences made by the series’ creative and passionate community. The...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Battlefield 2042 beta release date announced today? News coming on EA Play Live 2021

Battlefield 2042 beta release date could be announced today during EA Play Live 2021. The Battlefield 2042 test was set to take place this month, but EA recently revealed that this early chance to play Battlefield 2042 had been postponed to “later this summer”. EA said the Battlefield 2042 technical play test was pushed back because they built a cross-play feature for the shooter, a feature fans have been asking for.
FIFArealsport101.com

Will The Sims 5 Be Revealed at EA Play Live Today?

Today is finally the day, EA Play Live 2021 is this afternoon, and we're excited to hopefully see the reveal of The Sims 5. Now, we don't know for sure that it's coming, but we don't know much about the show officially. If anything, we know more about what WON'T show up than what WILL.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Apex Legends Emergence Launch Trailer Released During EA Play Live

During EA’s Play Live, Respawn Entertainment released the Apex Legends Emergence launch trailer that dives more into Seer’s backstory! Check it out below if the Frontiers of the Outlands wasn’t enough for you. Change is constant in the Apex Games; are you watching closely? Pay attention or pay the price...
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS REVEALS BATTLEFIELD PORTAL AT EA PLAY LIVE, AN ALL-NEW COMMUNITY-DRIVEN EXPERIENCE COMING TO BATTLEFIELD 2042

Today at EA PLAY Live, Electronic Arts and Ripple Effect Studios, the Los Angeles-based studio led by Christian Grass, revealed Battlefield™ Portal, the next exciting experience coming to Battlefield™ 2042. A first for the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform designed to offer a huge variety of imaginative experiences by giving players the tools to set their own rules and build their own definitive Battlefield experience – and share them with other people. Battlefield Portal will be available at launch as one of three core Battlefield 2042 experiences. In addition to Portal, players will also have access to All-Out Warfare, which includes the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and Battlefield™ Hazard Zone, the all-new, high-stakes squad-based experience set to be revealed closer to launch.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Lost in Random Trailer and New Info From EA Play Live

Lost in Random is an upcoming action-adventure game with unique visuals, reminiscent of those from My Little Nightmares or Alice: Madness Returns. During today's EA Play Live show we saw a new trailer and learned details about the gameplay and storyline. IN A NUTSHELL:. Lost in Random will launch on...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

EA Play Live 2021: Battlefield Portal, Lost In Random, Apex Legends: Emergence, First Look At Dead Space Remake, & More

Today, EA revealed some more information about what’s next with some of its upcoming titles. We got news regarding what’s next for developer Codemasters, a short tease for the next season of Apex Legends, an update regarding the next EA Original Lost in Random, A look at Season 2 of Knockout City, the new game mode coming in Battlefield 2042, and the official reveal of the Dead Space Remake that was leaked before EA Play Live 2021. Here’s a rundown of everything that was revealed during the event.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Codemasters Reveals GRID Legends at EA Play Live

EA Play Live 2021 is now underway, and GRID Legends has just been revealed in a brand-new trailer to announce the new racing game from Codemasters that’ll be coming in 2022. An incredible variety of cars gets shown off in the trailer and a number of actors are part of the video as well, as the game’s story is teased. There’s conflict, rival teams, and of course, a ton of racing to be experienced. And you’ll be right in the middle of all of it.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Battlefield 2042 New Mode Teaser for EA Play Live Fires Out

In case you didn’t know, EA will be unveiling a new mode for Battlefield 2042 that might or might not be the rumored “Battlefield Hub.” All we know is, Ripple Effect Studios (Formerly DICE LA) has confirmed that this new mode will feature “fan-favorite” maps. With EA Play Live set to air this July 22, DICE has shared a Battlefield 2042 new mode teaser!
Video Gameswccftech.com

Battlefield Portal Features Maps from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and an Impressive Level of Customization

Battlefield Portal is the official name of Ripple Effect's top-secret game mode for Battlefield 2042. EA already confirmed (following some leaks and rumors) that it would feature remastered maps from earlier titles in the franchise, but after seeing the developers' presentation, we can safely say that's really just the tip of the iceberg.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V free to keep for posterity on Amazon Prime Gaming, Battlefield 1 free to play this weekend on Steam

Amazon Prime Gaming is now offering new Battlefield titles for free for Prime customers starting with Battlefield 1 till August 4 followed by Battlefield V from August 2 through October 1. Prime members can claim the loot in Amazon Gaming and redeem the keys in the Origin desktop or web clients. Gamers can also experience Battlefield 1 Revolution on Steam for free this weekend.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

EA Play Live 2021: Game reveals, trailers, and everything announced

EA Play Live is a digital games conference that, as the name suggests, focuses on EA's widening portfolio of video games. EA Play Live 2021 just concluded, and it was filled with announcements big and small for players to latch on to. So you don't have to track down every announcement or watch the entire event through again, we've brought together every major announcement from EA Play Live 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy