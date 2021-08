Looking for the EA Play Live 2021 livestream? You can watch it live right here. This is Electronic Arts’ annual E3-esque event – it’s just happening a little later this time around. Expect the usual string of FIFA, Madden NFL, and The Sims updates – along with new information on Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, and more. A little Necromorph tells us Dead Space could be making a comeback, too. The broadcast will get underway, with a short pre-show, from 10AM PDT / 6PM BST.