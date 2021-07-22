KY Dippin’ Dots Explosion Injures 10
Jul. 22—Ten people were injured in an explosion at a Kentucky Dippin’ Dots facility Wednesday, according to multiple reports. “This is a terrible accident, which occurred at our contract manufacturing facility and did not involve our headquarters and ice cream production facility,” Dippin’ Dots officials said in a statement, according to Newsweek. “We are working with local officials and have contacted state and federal authorities in preparation for a complete investigation.www.firefighternation.com
Comments / 0