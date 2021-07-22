FBI: ‘regular customer’ suspected in Artesia bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If it were a Perry Mason mystery perhaps it would be “The Case of the Distinctive Gait.”. In reality, the FBI says an Artesia bank manager noticed “the same walk and mannerisms as one of their regular customers” displayed by a man who robbed the Washington Federal Bank on July 15, ultimately leading authorities to Roman Poulsen, 39, and his girlfriend, Lori Crapo, 40, both of Artesia, who have now been charged in connection with the case.