Danko Jones have announced they'll be streaming two live shows to celebrate the launch of their next studio album, Power Trio, later this month. The livestreams will be broadcast on Saturday, August 28. The first, aimed at European audiences, will kick off at 8pm CET, while the set timed for North American audiences will start at at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific. Both shows will be streamed live from Bridgeworks in Hamilton, Ontario, and be followed by a Q&A. Tickets are on sale now.