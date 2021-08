As the month of May was swept away with the last of the network-season's original programming, those of us still in lockdown and quarantining had our own reality to embrace: there was nothing new on network television. Cable became the obvious choice. In particular, "Netflix" and "Prime." Whether it was "Victoria," "The Crown," "Bridgerton," "The Kominsky Method'' or "The Queen's Gambit," many of us left the networks behind and found a new home. However, even that didn't last forever. Soon we were back perusing the all-too-familiar weekly television viewing guide.