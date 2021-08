From the looks-like-law-enforcement-will-have-to-do-some-actual-work-going-forward dept. The state of Maine recently enacted the strictest facial recognition limitations in the country, prohibiting the use of the tech in most areas of the government and preventing state law enforcement from acquiring it. The tech can still be used, but all searches must be run through either the FBI or the state's database via the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Citizens who believe they've been unlawfully subjected to facial recognition tech can sue state agencies for violations of the law.