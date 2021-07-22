Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

Here’s Why Switching to a Buckwheat Pillow Could Help You Get a Better Night’s Sleep

By Natalli Amato
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDhoV_0b57djec00
Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep and honoring your body’s natural alignment, take a tip from the Japanese and switch to a buckwheat pillow. Also called sobakawa, buckwheat pillows originated in Japan but are now used all over the world as more and more people discover their benefits.

What is a Buckwheat Pillow?

Buckwheat pillows are named after their filling: buckwheat husks. These husks are the hard outer shell of the buckwheat seeds and have a firm feel. When used as pillow filling, their firmness supports your neck, spine, and back in a way that alleviates stress and helps you sleep more comfortably.

Is a Buckwheat Pillow Better Than a Regular Pillow?

The best buckwheat pillows conform perfectly to the contours of your head and neck while also naturally keeping you cool and dry as you sleep. They are naturally hypoallergenic, too, and durable. Buckwheat pillows are known to outlast their different-material competitors since buckwheat is less likely to sink and sag, thereby extending the life of your pillow. People also love buckwheat pillows because they are adjustable: you can remove and add husks to your liking.

When choosing the best buckwheat pillow for you, the main consideration should be the pillow’s design, since the husks themselves do not differ in significant ways. The traditional Japanese size for a buckwheat pillow is 14 by 20 inches. However, buckwheat pillows also come in standard queen sizes, too. For extra neck support, some buckwheat pillows are also designed as cylinders.

No matter your design preferences, we’ve selected some of the best buckwheat pillows available so you can get a more comfortable night’s sleep – the natural way.

1. Beans72 Organic Buckwheat Pillow

If you’re new to buckwheat pillows and want to try a classic option, this option is a perfect match. It’s created in the the traditional sobakawa size of 14 by 20 inches. The pillow weighs about 4-5 pounds and unlike foam competitors, it won’t collapse over time thanks to the buckwheat filling.

The buckwheat husks are organically grown in the United States and the pillow’s casing is made from 100% unbleached cotton. Allergy sufferers, rejoice!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Q6aO_0b57djec00
Amazon

2. ZEN CHI Organic Buckwheat Pillow

The words “zen” and “chi” are right in the name of this sleep brand, and that’s what the company hopes you’ll achieve by sleeping on this buckwheat pillow.

Unlike the traditional Japanese size, this pillow is available in U.S. queen sizing of 20 by 30 inches. The buckwheat filling is adjustable to your liking, and the husks will naturally adjust to a position that supports your head, neck, and spine.

The company says its buckwheat pillows are filled with organic buckwheat husks. The all-cotton cover, meantime, is removable for easy washing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ajde_0b57djec00
Amazon

3. Sachi Organics Buckwheat Cylinder Pillow

This bolster-style pillow from provides double the firmness thanks to the combination of its buckwheat filling and cylindrical design, making it the ideal sleep aid for those with bothersome neck pain. It has a convenient zipper opening that makes adding or removing fill simple.

It measures 14 by six inches and weighs a little over two pounds. We especially love this pillow for its handmade craftsmanship and durable construction. And while the pillow has rounded edges, its grippy material means it won’t roll off the bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKcTA_0b57djec00
Amazon

4. ComfyComfy Premium Buckwheat Pillow

One of the great advantages of a buckwheat pillow is that you can add and remove husks until you find the perfect degree of firmness for you. This buckwheat pillow from ComfyComfy is filled with four pounds of buckwheat husks and comes with an extra pound for the sake of adjustments, saving you from having to make an extra purchase down the line. Plus, both the husks and the cotton used for the casing are organic. The pillow is also the traditional size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9TiO_0b57djec00
Amazon

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillows#Organic Products#Design#Japanese#Sachi Organics Buckwheat#Comfycomfy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Allergy
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Beach Boys Drop Stunning A Cappella Version of ‘Surf’s Up,’ Alternate ‘This Whole World’

Ahead of the release of their massive box set of 1970’s Sunflower and 1971’s Surf’s Up, the Beach Boys dropped an a cappella version of the latter’s title track. “Surf’s Up (A Cappella)” isolates Brian Wilson’s lead vocals with stunning clarity. His take was cut for the ill-fated Smile sessions in 1966, while the band’s backing vocals were recorded in 1971.
Rolling Stone

Keith Urban Set to Serve as The Next Rolling Stone Australia Cover Artist

Rolling Stone Australia has today announced Keith Urban as its cover artist for its upcoming sixth issue, September 2021. The four-time Grammy winning artist graces the cover of the forthcoming issue, marking his first time ever to be anointed with the cover of Rolling Stone. Delving into the curious mind...
Rolling Stone

Addressing the Top 3 Concerns of an Older Generation

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. When cultural publications, like Rolling Stone, first started producing content that appealed to the Baby Boomers, I doubt very seriously that one day there would be content related to topics like “Are You Automatically Enrolled in Medicare?” or “How to Appeal Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts.” But just like people over time, content and the dissemination of information has to evolve with its readership. Though many of those people still would likely want to read about popular culture, their needs have surely changed in the content that is important to them.
MusicRolling Stone

Bad Bunny and Aventura Release New Surprise Collaboration ‘Volví’

UPDATE (8/3): Bad Bunny and Aventura have released their new collaboration, “Volví.” The track is centered around a prickly bachata guitar lick and crisp drums, and arrives with a glamorous video that finds Aventura and Bad Bunny performing the track on a packed dance floor. The legendary bachata band Aventura...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tyla

This Simple Fan Trick Will Help You Sleep Better

In this weather, we will take absolutely any cooling down tips we can get. We've put our bedding in the freezer, had a cold shower before bed and even frozen our hot water bottles. But an expert has now presented another tip which is so simple, and is meant to...
HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

How does melatonin help you get a good night's sleep?

Q: Melatonin gets mentioned a lot when people talk about the problems they have with getting to sleep. I've been thinking about trying it to help me stay asleep, but I'm not really sure that I understand it. What is melatonin, and how does it work?. A: Getting adequate and...
HealthPosted by
Z107.3

This Simple Switch Can Help You Burn Fat as You Sleep, New Study Says

Sometimes no matter how healthy you try to eat, it can be hard to lose weight. But before you blame yourself, there's another culprit that may be robbing your body of its natural ability to burn fat as you sleep: Your LED lightbulb. Exposure to blue light in the hours before bed interferes with the body's natural fat metabolism, a new study from Japan has found, and LED bulbs emit blue light.
HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Can’t Sleep? Try These Tips for a Better Night’s Sleep

If you are having trouble falling or staying asleep, you’re one of three adult Americans who do got enough sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sleep is a biological need that promotes good health. Not getting enough may lead to numerous negative health outcomes both in the short and long term […]
Healthmix929.com

Here’s One Doctor’s 6-Step Routine for a Good Night’s Sleep [VIDEO]

“Ali Abdaal is a junior doctor in the UK who shares tips and life hacks on YouTube and his podcast, and in one recent video with more than half a million views, he explains why he’s “never tired.” The secret, per Esquire, is a six-step routine meant to get him the best sleep possible” SOURCE.
Googlereviewgeek.com

How Sleep Tracking Can Help You Get Better Sleep

I’ve been fascinated by sleep tracking for a couple of years now. I’m a metric nerd, so if something can be quantified, I want to see it quantified. While I’ve been tracking my sleep for years, I’ve been testing and comparing three different trackers for the last several weeks. Here’s what I’ve learned.
LifestylePosted by
Reader's Digest

The 12 Best Cooling Pillows for a Good Night’s Sleep

We’ve all been there: tossing and turning because you’re hot and constantly flipping over your pillow to find a cool spot. While this is a common complaint in the summer, it can be a year-round problem for some hot sleepers. Luckily, there’s an easy solution to banishing sweaty, sleepless nights forever. In addition to swapping out your regular bedding for a lightweight comforter and cooling bed sheets, you need one of the best cooling pillows on the market. These little miracle workers are specifically designed to draw heat away from your body and increase airflow, which reduces heat retention and provides you with a colder surface to rest on.
KidsPosted by
Well+Good

Mindfulness Might Help Children Sleep Better—How Do You Get Them To Try It?

If you have kiddos that don't sleep through the night, it might be time to give meditation a try. New research published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that elementary school children who practiced mindfulness twice a week over the course of two years slept an average of 74 extra minutes per night. This data offers compelling support for the idea that teaching children mindfulness practices from an early age can be beneficial to their well-being; but how, exactly, do you get the smallest members of your family to "sit still," mentally? What do mindfulness activities for kids even look like?
HealthWVNews

Habits for a good night’s sleep

KINGWOOD — Tossing and turning at night?. Sleeping well affects your mental and physical health. Falling short on ZZZ’s takes a serious toll on your energy, productivity and emotional balance. Yet many of us struggle to get the sleep we need; these tips may help you sleep better and have more energy during the day.
HealthKTEN.com

Getting Quality Sleep Is Important; Here’s How To Achieve It

Originally Posted On: Getting Quality Sleep Is Important; Here’s How To Achieve It – Three Little Z’s (threelittlezees.co.uk) Many factors can influence sleep quality, ranging from diet and stress to a lack of physical activity during the day and job-related concerns. Dealing with the source of a problem is usually...
Skin CareReal Simple

8 Easy Steps to Sleep Your Way to Better Skin

Consider this your dermatologist-approved guide to making every non-waking hour count. We do so much to make our skin look great in the morning, but what if we said the biggest secret to better skin is what happens while we snooze? Well, it's true—experts say that the hours you put in overnight has the most direct correlation to your skin health.
HealthElite Daily

Here’s The 1 Thing To Watch Out For If You Love Sleeping With A Humidifier

I hate the feeling of waking up absolutely parched, especially on mornings when my lips are particularly dry and cracked. Many of my friends prevent this by sleeping with an air humidifier on in their room. But as a person who has a very low tolerance for outdoor humidity and a very high fear of mold, I couldn’t help but be a bit skeptical about their suggestion to get one for myself — at least until I found out whether it’s safe to sleep with a humidifier at night.
Lifestylethekatynews.com

Zoey Sleep Pillows Reviews – Why You Buy This Zoey Curve Pillow? In-Depth Review

Many of us face difficulty while sleeping. We need to sleep at least 5 hours a day to stay healthy and active. But many factors prevent us from getting a good night’s sleep. Work-related stress, overthinking, or health conditions can keep us awake all night. Things have gotten much worse in the modern era as everyone is glued to their smartphones and PCs. Staying up all night browsing on social media platforms or playing video […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy