Here’s Why Switching to a Buckwheat Pillow Could Help You Get a Better Night’s Sleep

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep and honoring your body’s natural alignment, take a tip from the Japanese and switch to a buckwheat pillow. Also called sobakawa, buckwheat pillows originated in Japan but are now used all over the world as more and more people discover their benefits.

What is a Buckwheat Pillow?

Buckwheat pillows are named after their filling: buckwheat husks. These husks are the hard outer shell of the buckwheat seeds and have a firm feel. When used as pillow filling, their firmness supports your neck, spine, and back in a way that alleviates stress and helps you sleep more comfortably.

Is a Buckwheat Pillow Better Than a Regular Pillow?

The best buckwheat pillows conform perfectly to the contours of your head and neck while also naturally keeping you cool and dry as you sleep. They are naturally hypoallergenic, too, and durable. Buckwheat pillows are known to outlast their different-material competitors since buckwheat is less likely to sink and sag, thereby extending the life of your pillow. People also love buckwheat pillows because they are adjustable: you can remove and add husks to your liking.

When choosing the best buckwheat pillow for you, the main consideration should be the pillow’s design, since the husks themselves do not differ in significant ways. The traditional Japanese size for a buckwheat pillow is 14 by 20 inches. However, buckwheat pillows also come in standard queen sizes, too. For extra neck support, some buckwheat pillows are also designed as cylinders.

No matter your design preferences, we’ve selected some of the best buckwheat pillows available so you can get a more comfortable night’s sleep – the natural way.

1. Beans72 Organic Buckwheat Pillow

If you’re new to buckwheat pillows and want to try a classic option, this option is a perfect match. It’s created in the the traditional sobakawa size of 14 by 20 inches. The pillow weighs about 4-5 pounds and unlike foam competitors, it won’t collapse over time thanks to the buckwheat filling.

The buckwheat husks are organically grown in the United States and the pillow’s casing is made from 100% unbleached cotton. Allergy sufferers, rejoice!

2. ZEN CHI Organic Buckwheat Pillow

The words “zen” and “chi” are right in the name of this sleep brand, and that’s what the company hopes you’ll achieve by sleeping on this buckwheat pillow.

Unlike the traditional Japanese size, this pillow is available in U.S. queen sizing of 20 by 30 inches. The buckwheat filling is adjustable to your liking, and the husks will naturally adjust to a position that supports your head, neck, and spine.

The company says its buckwheat pillows are filled with organic buckwheat husks. The all-cotton cover, meantime, is removable for easy washing.

3. Sachi Organics Buckwheat Cylinder Pillow

This bolster-style pillow from provides double the firmness thanks to the combination of its buckwheat filling and cylindrical design, making it the ideal sleep aid for those with bothersome neck pain. It has a convenient zipper opening that makes adding or removing fill simple.

It measures 14 by six inches and weighs a little over two pounds. We especially love this pillow for its handmade craftsmanship and durable construction. And while the pillow has rounded edges, its grippy material means it won’t roll off the bed.

4. ComfyComfy Premium Buckwheat Pillow

One of the great advantages of a buckwheat pillow is that you can add and remove husks until you find the perfect degree of firmness for you. This buckwheat pillow from ComfyComfy is filled with four pounds of buckwheat husks and comes with an extra pound for the sake of adjustments, saving you from having to make an extra purchase down the line. Plus, both the husks and the cotton used for the casing are organic. The pillow is also the traditional size.