Sorry Dramatic Gopher, Bill Carollo Says You’re Probably Unsportsmanlike Conduct

ND WV UCF SF Cincinnati are the only legitimate schools. But out of those four, only ND brings any credibility. West Virginia maybe some. UCF is a minor school who plays well but ultimately is another Wake Forest or BC. They average around 45,000 per home game. Similar with Cincinnati. Neither are huge market brands. Yes they have good teams and do beat Power Five programs from time to time. But in a conference full of minor programs, the ACC really needs some beef, not more white meat. When we added FSU and Miami, that was huge because both were huge brands at the time. BC not much and VT a notch above that. West Virginia would be similar to VT, and probably the best the ACC could do. ND will not join so forget that. But Penn State is a major player and draws 100,000 to home games. That is what the ACC needs. Will they move? Unlikely. But, it like the most beautiful girl in your school. She probably will not go out with you. But she absolutely definitely will not go out with you if you don't at least ask her.