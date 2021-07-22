NYC Will Host 5 Massive Free Concerts Next Month To Celebrate The City’s Comeback

Last month, Mayor de Blasio announced that there would be a giant free concert in Central Park this summer to celebrate the reopening of NYC.

And now that has turned into… five free concerts! One in every borough.

It’s all part of the first-ever NYC “Homecoming Week,” a city-wide moment to celebrate and declare that “New York City is back.”

The week-long event will be full of “live concerts, free movie screenings, cultural activities, iconic events including NYC Restaurant Week, public art, and more,” the Mayor said. Another goal of the week of events will be to help support locally-owned NYC businesses.

The grand finale will be the concert on Central Park’s great lawn featuring Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Bruce Springsteen, and more, and now the other four boroughs will get a chance to experience their own musical performances.

Here’s the full schedule of concerts for the week:

Monday, August 16th at Orchard Beach in The Bronx

Tuesday, August 17th at Richmond County Bank Park in Staten Island

Thursday, August 19th at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn

Friday, August 20th at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens

Saturday, August 21st at The Great Lawn, Central Park in Manhattan

The line-ups for the concerts in the other boroughs have not been released yet, but will be announced in the coming weeks.

