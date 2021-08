First of all, as I have said before, there must an Israel. Nothing said here below should be taken to mean I do not support the existence of a modern state named Israel. When I have criticized, for example, the United States’ military actions in Iraq and Afghanistan, that does not mean I wish for the United States to cease to exist. Being critical of any nation’s policies does not mean one wishes for that country’s annihilation. And almost no nation is beyond some reproach.