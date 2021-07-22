Cancel
Sonora, CA

Argument Could Have Turned Deadly

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA – An argument could have turned deadly after a loaded gun was used to threaten a woman’s life, according to Sonora Police. A call from the woman’s son recently to police dispatch reported a domestic disturbance with a gun. The son added that he had received a Facebook message from his mother for help. It stated that she and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Keith Ellis, were in an altercation and that he had a loaded shotgun and was threatening her.

