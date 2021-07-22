Cancel
Addison County, VT

District champs!

Addison Independent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE ADDISON COUNTY 9-to-11-year-old Little League All-Star Team won the District 1 championship on July 13, when AC defeated Winooski, 10-4. That victory completed the county team’s unbeaten run through the District 1 tournament. The team was scheduled to begin its state championship quest on Wednesday at Schifilliti Park in Burlington. Members of the team are Remy Barnes, Flint Crary, Mason Forand, Thatcher Leggett, Zach Mandigo, Calvin Peck, Colby Phelps, Case Pitner, Daniel Power, Lucas Wing, Brady Duguay and Chase Wright. The coaches are Bryan Peck, Adam Crary and Todd Duguay. Many on this team were part of the 8-10 District 1 champions in 2020.

addisonindependent.com

