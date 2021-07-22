Cancel
News: Ford’s Theatre Society Announces ‘Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial’

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Washington, D.C. – Ford’s Theatre Society today announced a one-night concert version of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical “Come From Away” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, September 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Members of the “Come From Away” company will star in this free, 100-minute concert in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. “Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial” is presented rain or shine. Tickets are not required. The event features modified concert staging with minimal props and costumes. Casting for “Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial” will be announced at a later date.

