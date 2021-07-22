News: Ford’s Theatre Society Announces ‘Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The Broadway musical “Come From Away,” based on a story of compassion in the aftermath of 9/11, will stage a special performance to commemorate 20 years since the attack. On the evening of Sept. 10, a concert staging of the musical will be performed for free at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. “Come From Away” is based on the true story of when more than three dozen planes carrying thousands of people were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, on 9/11. The show was nominated for seven Tony Awards in 2017, including Best Musical, and took home the award for Best Direction of a Musical. Performances resume on Broadway on Sept. 21.